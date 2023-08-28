Internacional will receive Bolivar in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Internacional vs Bolivar FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Bolivian team, Bolivar, has made history in this Copa Libertadores after some truly incredible results, such as the victory against Palmeiras and the elimination of Atletico Paranaense to reach the quarterfinals and finish at least among the top 8 of the 2023 edition.

However, after the 1-0 defeat, the chances of going to the semifinals seem to be few. Especially since now International have the chance to define at home, where they have known how to become strong. The tie favors the Brazilians, as well as a victory. Bolivar need to win by at least one goal difference to force penalties.

When will Internacional vs Bolivar be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal between Internacional and Bolivar will be played this Tuesday, August 22 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Internacional vs Bolivar: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Internacional vs Bolivar in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal between Internacional and Bolivar will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.