Watch Jamaica vs Mexico online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals

Jamaica and Mexico will face each other for the 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

From this point on, the most challenging matches of the 2023 Gold Cup commence. The top four teams will compete against each other to determine the new champions. Jamaica have had an impressive journey thus far. After a 1-1 draw against the United States in the first game, they secured consecutive victories.

Their latest triumph came against Guatemala. However, their toughest test awaits them now. Mexico are perennially regarded as the primary contenders for the title, so any team aspiring to become champions must inevitably defeat the Mexicans. Consequently, this upcoming match undoubtedly holds great intrigue for fans and observers alike.

When will Jamaica vs Mexico be played?

The game for the 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals between Jamaica and Mexico will be played this Wednesday, July 12 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Jamaica vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico

This 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals game between Jamaica and Mexico will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Univision NOW, Univision.