Jamaica vs Mexico: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Jamaica and Mexico will face each other this Wednesday, July 12 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

The Gold Cup has entered its final stages, and soon the champion of the 2023 edition will be determined. One of the prominent contenders for the title is none other than Mexico, considered one of the strongest teams in the Concacaf region. Mexicans have reached the semifinals with minimal setbacks, demonstrating their dominance in most of their matches (except against Qatar).

In this crucial semifinal game, Mexico will face Jamaica, a team that has showcased commendable performances throughout the tournament. While Jamaica may not be the favorites, they are aware of the potential to upset Mexico, and they will strive to achieve a remarkable feat. The stage is set for an intriguing matchup between these two teams.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Croatia: 4:00 AM (July 13)

Denmark: 4:00 AM (July 13)

Germany: 4:00 AM (July 13)

Israel: 5:00 AM (July 13)

Jamaica: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 AM (July 13)

Norway: 4:00 AM (July 13)

Poland: 4:00 AM (July 13)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (July 13)

Serbia: 4:00 AM (July 13)

Spain: 4:00 AM (July 13)

Sweden: 4:00 AM (July 13)

Switzerland: 4:00 AM (July 13)

UK: 3:00 AM (July 13)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Jamaica vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Extra, Star+

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: ViX, Channel 5 Televisa

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Univision, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1.