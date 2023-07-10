Watch USMNT vs Panama online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals

USMNT will play against Panama for the 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch USMNT vs Panama online free in the US on Fubo]

After a grueling match against Canada, another top contender, the American team demonstrated its readiness to achieve significant milestones in this tournament. It is anticipated that they will reach the finals (likely facing Mexico, the customary final matchup in this tournament), but they face a formidable challenge.

Their opponents will be Panama, one of the teams that has displayed exceptional performances throughout the tournament. Despite not having faced any of the strongest teams in the Conference thus far, they have had impressive matches against formidable opponents such as Costa Rica and Qatar, and they aspire to catch the Americans off guard.

When will USMNT vs Panama be played?

The game for the 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals between USMNT and Panama will be played this Wednesday, July 12 at 7:30 PM (ET).

USMNT vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch USMNT vs Panama

This 2023 Gold Cup Semifinals game between USMNT and Panama will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Sports App, ViX, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.