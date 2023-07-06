Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 will have the defending champions traveling. This game has Juarez facing Tigres UANL at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juárez. Learn the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Juarez vs Tigres UANL online free in the US on Fubo]

Juarez were one of the most disappointing teams last season. Finishing in the bottom five had them even outside of the reclassification stage, but they were able to start well this time. They come from a 2-1 win on the road over Club America.

Tigres UANL won the last tournament leaving behind a bad run in the end of the regular season. Despite they played better in the postseason to become the champions, they are now trying to repeat. Their first game saw them rescuing a tie at home against Puebla in the aggregate.

When will Juarez vs Tigres UANL be played?

Juarez will encounter with Tigres UANL on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 this Saturday, July 8. The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juárez.

Juarez vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Juarez vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game between Juarez and Tigres UANL on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, and FOX Deportes are the other options.