LA Galaxy will play against Club Leon in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LA Galaxy vs Club Leon free in the US on Fubo]

The Los Angeles Galaxy‘s current season has been quite underwhelming, which is surprising for a team with a history of competing for titles. Currently sitting in the penultimate place in the Western Conference of MLS, their chances of winning the local tournament this year seem slim. However, the Leagues Cup presents an opportunity for the Los Angeles team to contend for a title and redeem their season.

To achieve this, they will need to make significant improvements in their performance. The competition won’t be easy, as they face tough rivals ahead. Leon, for instance, had a draw in their first game against Vancouver Whitecaps but managed to secure 2 points through a penalty shootout. Club Leon know that a victory will guarantee their qualification, and they will undoubtedly go all out to secure it.

When will LA Galaxy vs Club Leon be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between LA Galaxy and Club Leon will be played this Tuesday, July 25 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Club Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Club Leon in the US

This Matchday 2 game of the 2023 League Cup group stage between Santos Laguna and Houston Dynamo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.