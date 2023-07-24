Santos Laguna and Houston Dynamo will face each other in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

In the second game of the South 2 group, the pressure is for the Houston Dynamo, as they can no longer afford any mistakes. Their first match against Orlando City SC ended in a 1-1 draw, but the penalties favored the Florida team, granting them two points. Consequently, any other result but the victory would leave Houston eliminated or on the brink of elimination from the competition.

Seeking a much-needed win, Houston Dynamo face a challenging opponent in Santos Laguna. Despite the Mexican team not having the best start in Liga MX, they are still a formidable team with the potential to compete for the title. Santos Laguna will undoubtedly be eager to secure a victory in this match, propelling them towards qualification for the next stage of the tournament.

When will Santos Laguna vs Houston Dynamo be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Santos Laguna and Houston Dynamo will be played this Tuesday, July 25 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Santos Laguna vs Houston Dynamo: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Houston Dynamo in the US

This Matchday 2 game of the 2023 League Cup group stage between Santos Laguna and Houston Dynamo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás.