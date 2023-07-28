LA Galaxy play against Vancouver Whitecaps in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada

[Watch LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the US and Canada on Apple TV]

This game will determine the second-place team in the group and, consequently, the second qualifier for the next round. One team is already confirmed: Club Leon, who obtained 5 points out of 6 possible, and neither of these two rivals managed to defeat them.

Certainly, if one of the two teams wins, they will be the ones to accompany Club Leon in the next round. However, in the event of a tie, the team that wins the penalty shootout will advance. Undoubtedly, it will be a match of tremendous intensity and importance.

When will LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played this Sunday, July 30 at 9:00 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV.