Pumas UNAM and DC United will face each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs DC United free in the US on Fubo]

Like other Matchday 3 games, this one will be decisive. The curious thing is that it will be decisive only for one of the rivals in this match, despite the fact that it will determine the fate of two teams. On one hand, it will be DC United, currently leading the group with 3 points, and any result will help them advance to the next round.

Even with a defeat, they would still surpass Montreal in points. So, this game holds the key to Montreal‘s fate (despite not playing in this Matchday) and for Pumas UNAM, who can only progress with a victory, either within 90 minutes or through penalties. It promises to be an intriguing match, as the qualification of two out of the three members of this group will be at stake.

When will Pumas UNAM vs DC United be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Pumas UNAM and DC United will be played this Saturday, July 29 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs DC United: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs DC United in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Pumas UNAM and DC United will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision.