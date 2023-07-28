Cruz Azul will face Atlanta United in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United free in the US on Fubo]

After the first two Matchdays, during which Inter Miami and the new stars Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets made their debuts, the Florida team secured two impressive victories, guaranteeing their qualification for the next round. However, it remains to be determined which team from this group will accompany them.

Hence, the enormous importance of this upcoming game, as both teams are competing for qualification. Cruz Azul lost 2-1, while Atlanta United suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat. The upcoming duel between them will decide the second qualifying spot, and the goals scored will not be considered in case of a tie. Instead, in the event of a draw, one of the teams will earn 2 points through penalties, leading to their qualification. Undoubtedly, it is a decisive and crucial game.

When will Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Cruz Azul and Atlanta United will be played this Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Cruz Azul and Atlanta United will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision.