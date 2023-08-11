Watch LAFC vs Monterrey online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The quarter-finals of the 2023 Leagues Cup are here. LAFC will face Monterrey in a very interesting match, so here’s all the information you need to know to follow the game in the US, including TV channel and live streaming.

[Watch LAFC vs Monterrey online in the US on Apple TV]

LAFC arrives to the final stage of the tournament as clear favorites. In the Round of 32, they defeated Juarez with a crushing 7-1 score, and then they got another amazing victory against Real Salt Lake by 4-0.

Even though their rivals have not scored as many goals as them, they are also a very solid team. Monterrey defeated Tigres, their biggest rivals, in the Round of 16, and they hope to do the same with the MLS club.

When will LAFC vs Monterrey be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup quarter-final game between LAFC vs Monterrey will be played this Friday, August 10 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Monterrey in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup quarter-final match between LAFC vs Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.