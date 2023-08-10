Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Leagues Cup in your country

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to keep their 2023 Leagues Cup aspirations alive when they take on MLS rivals Charlotte FC on Friday, August 11 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Here, find out how to watch this game in your country.

The Argentine superstar got off to a fantastic start to life in the United States, having scored seven goals in just four games so far. Last time out, he bagged a brace and scored his spot-kick to help the Herons beat Dallas FC on penalties.

However, Christian Lattanzio’s side will be looking to upset the hosts. Charlotte come from a hard-fought victory against Houston Dynamo in the round of 16, but will they stop Messi’s team?

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (August 12)

Belgium: 2:30 AM (August 12)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM (EDT)

Denmark: 2:30 AM (August 12)

Egypt: 3:30 AM (August 12)

France: 2:30 AM (August 12)

Germany: 2:30 AM (August 12)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (August 12)

Greece: 3:30 AM (August 12)

India: 6:00 AM (August 12)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (August 12)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (August 12)

Israel: 3:30 AM (August 12)

Italy: 2:30 AM (August 12)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (August 12)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (August 12)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (August 12)

Norway: 2:30 AM (August 12)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (August 12)

Poland: 2:30 AM (August 12)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 12)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (August 12)

Spain: 2:30 AM (August 12)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (August 12)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (August 12)

UAE: 4:30 AM (August 12)

UK: 1:30 AM (August 12)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC in your Country

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here to subscribe to MLS Pass on Apple TV.