The Round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup had an amazing matchup between FC Dallas and Inter Miami. During the game, Lionel Messi’s team made a disastrous mistake, and the club from Texas took advantage of it with an epic troll to their rivals.

Lionel Messi has had an amazing 2023 Leagues Cup. The Argentine forward has shined in each one of Inter Miami’s games, and he was hopeful to continue with his great momentum in the Round of 16 match against FC Dallas.

In their first away game of the tournament, Inter Miami really struggled against the team from Texas. During the game, Messi’s side made a huge mistake, and Dallas didn’t hesitate to mock them for it.

FC Dallas trolls Inter Miami after an unbelievable own goal

Even though Messi’s team started winning the game with an early goal by the Argentine striker, FC Dallas returned from the back to put the score 2-1 by the end of the first half.

In the last 45 minutes, Inter Miami had a lot of problems to stop the home team, and this resulted in an unbelievable own goal at 68′. While trying to defend, Robert Taylor put the ball inside his net, and FC Dallas mocked their rivals for it.

“WE DON’T HAVE A GOAL GRAPHIC MADE FOR AN OWN GOAL,” tweeted FC Dallas. Then, they posted the video of this disastrous moment, trolling Inter Miami by saying that it was ‘an absolute beauty.’