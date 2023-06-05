LDU Quito will play against Botafogo in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LDU Quito vs Botafogo online free in the US on Fubo]

It is undoubtedly the most transcendental game in group A since the two teams that are at the top of the standings face each other. They are so evenly matched that both have not only the same number of points (8 in total), but also the same goal difference (+5), and Botafogo are leaders only by having more goals scored.

Of course, the Brazilians know that they cannot rely on that and that is why they will seek victory against a tough rival like LDU Quito, who want to finish as leaders and for this victory will be important. The defeat could complicate them in the end depending on what Magallanes does and that is why it is better to ensure the 3 points.

When will LDU Quito vs Botafogo be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage between LDU Quito and Botafogo at the Rodrigo Paz Stadium in Quito, Ecuador will be played this Tuesday, June 6 at 10:00 PM (ET).

LDU Quito vs Botafogo: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch LDU Quito vs Botafogo in the US

This Matchday 5 game of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage between LDU Quito and Botafogo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.