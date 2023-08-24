Watch LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana present a matchup between famous clubs. This confrontation is going to see LDU Quito facing Sao Paulo at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo online free in the US on Fubo]

LDU Quito have been one of the best teams in the group stage, but they had to suffer a lot to get through Ñublense in the round of 16. They come from a victory on the penalty shootout after conceding a late goal in the aggregate.

Sao Paulo also were an unstoppable opponent during the first round, garnering 16 points in that part of the competition. As to their most recent matchup, they eliminated San Lorenzo despite losing the first matchup against this team.

When will LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo be played?

LDU Quito will be defying Sao Paulo in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana this Thursday, August 24. The game will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch LDU Quito vs Sao Paulo in the US

The game between LDU Quito and Sao Paulo in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT are the other options.