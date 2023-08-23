Kylian Mbappe gets only one vote from PSG teammates to be captain – report

Kylian Mbappe is no longer expected to wear the captain’s armband at Paris Saint-Germain. According to RMC Sport, PSG players voted for their captain this season and the Frenchman finished fourth, with just one vote.

The report claims Achraf Hakimi, a close friend of the striker, was the only one who chose Mbappe. Marquinhos finished first, with Danilo Pereira and Presnel Kimpembe completing the podium.

The PSG squad reportedly believes Mbappe is on his way out of the French capital, as it looks like a matter of time before he finally joins Real Madrid. The striker was recently reinstated to the first team, but his future still looks up in the air.

When does Kylian Mbappe’s contract with PSG expire?

Kylian Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germains runs out in June 2024, which means he’s in the final year of his deal.

The club reportedly expected him to trigger a clause to renew for another season, but this summer, Mbappe let the front office know he had no plan to do so. This put PSG in a tough spot.

Since the player has made up his mind, the reigning Ligue 1 champions are open to selling Mbappe in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year. However, nothing came to fruition yet.