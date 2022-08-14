Liverpool will host Crystal Palace in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream and the kick-off time in Canada.

For Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Liverpool will receive Crystal Palace. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in Canada. Remember that you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada (free trial).

Liverpool were surprised in their first Matchday of this 2022/2023 Premier League. Fulham, a recently promoted team, were tough opponents that ultimately ended in an unexpected 2-2 draw. Only two teams (Arsenal and Manchester City) have won their first two games and Liverpool want to keep a close eye on them.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have not had a good start to the season as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Arsenal in their first game. Last season they didn't suffer from relegation, but they didn't fight to enter international cups either, so this season will surely be their main objective for this 2022/2023 season.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off time

This Matchday 2 game of the 2022/2023 Premier League between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played at Anfield this Monday, August 15 at 4:30 (NDT).

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in Canada

NDT: 4:30 PM

ADT: 4:00 PM

EDT: 3:00 PM

CDT: 2:00 PM

MDT: 1:00 PM

PDT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in Canada to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

You can see this Matchday 1 game of the 2022/2023 Premier League between Liverpool and Crystal Palace the United States on FuboTV Canada (free trial).

