Manchester City will play against Real Madrid this Wednesday, May 17 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be the second leg of a semifinal that promises to be exciting. Not only because two of the main candidates to win this edition of the UEFA Champions League will play (in what many fans describe as an anticipated final), but also because the result is completely open.

The 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu could be said to have favored Manchester City much more, because now they have the opportunity to close the series playing at home and knowing that any victory regardless of the difference takes them to the final. On the side of Real Madrid, although the result at home was not the most optimal, they trust their experience in these instances to be able to eliminate the “Citizens”.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 18)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 18)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 18)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 18)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 18)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 18)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 1, Club RTL, VTM 2

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil, TNT Go

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD, MEGA Channel

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, RTL 7, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: TVP Sport App, Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP1, Polsat Box Go, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, SiriusXM FC, CBS, VIX+, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW