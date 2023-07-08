Atlas will visit Monterrey in what will be the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Atlas had a challenging tournament last year, but they are determined to make a turnaround this year. They displayed their determination in a strong performance during Matchday 1, securing a 2-0 victory against Cruz Azul at home, which positioned them as one of the league leaders. Naturally, Atlas aim to continue their winning streak, but it won’t be an easy task as they face Monterrey in their upcoming match.

The Rayados have been known for their impressive regular-season performances in recent tournaments, although they have struggled in the playoffs. But this year, they are determined to change that narrative and achieve success in the postseason. It promises to be an exciting matchup between these two teams with similar aspirations.

When will Monterrey vs Atlas be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Monterrey and Atlas will be played this Sunday, July 9 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Atlas

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Monterrey and Atlas will be broadcast in the United States on: VIX+.