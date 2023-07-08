Pumas UNAM will play against Mazatlan in what will be the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Pumas UNAM had a frustrating season last year, and they are determined to completely turn things around in this championship. Their start has been promising, as they secured a thrilling 3-2 victory as visitors against Tijuana in one of the most captivating matches of the opening Matchday.

Now they want to get the 3 points again and continue at the top of the standings, for which they must beat Mazatlan, who did not have a debut as good as that of Pumas. It was a 1-1 draw at home, although against a tough rival like Pachuca, so it is a valuable point, although now they will go for the 3 points.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan will be played this Sunday, July 9 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan will be broadcast in the United States on: VIX+.