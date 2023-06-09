New England Revolution will receive Inter Miami in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The MLS has been shaken these days with the confirmation of Lionel Messi as a new player for one of the two teams that play this game, nothing less than Inter Miami. The Argentine arrives at a difficult moment for the Florida team, since they are last with only 15 points.

As if that were not enough, in this game they will have to face one of the teams fighting for postseason positions, the fourth best team in the East, New England Revolution. Both teams need points and that is why this game will be of great interest while waiting for Messi to join his new team.

When will New England Revolution vs Inter Miami be played?

The game for the Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS between New England Revolution and Inter Miami at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will be played this Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami

This 2023 MLS game between New England Revolution and Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.