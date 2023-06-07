Lionel Messi has confirmed his arrival to Inter Miami this summer. The Argentinian forward will sign with the MLS club, so here is the complete schedule of the team for the 2023 season, including dates and entire fixture.

After numerous rumors surrounding Lionel Messi’s future, the forward has finally made his decision on where to play this year. Both Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and FC Barcelona were interested in acquiring him, but the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion has chosen a move to the United States to play for Inter Miami.

Messi will leave European soccer to try a new experience. Fans are thrilled to see him playing for Inter Miami, and he’s set to be available for the team in July according to the MLS rules concerning new signings.

Lionel Messi’s 2023 schedule with Inter Miami: Fixture and Dates

Inter Miami has made history. David Beckham, co-owner of the club, convinced Messi to join the team depite the efforts from Al-Hilal and FC Barcelona to sign him, a blockbuster move in soccer world.

Lionel Messi’s arrival has had a huge impact on Inter Miami’s tickets. Everybody wants to see the Argentinian forward, and it seems like his debut could be sooner than expected when his new team faces Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Since the 2023 MLS season has already started, Lionel Messi’s league debut will have to wait until July. He’s set to help his new team leave behind an awful campaign, as the team from Florida currently holds the last place in the Eastern Conference with only 15 points (5-0-11 record).

Inter Miami 2023 complete schedule

Inter Miami expects Lionel Messi to change their 2023 season. The team wants the Argentinian to join them as soon as possible in order to improve their performance and lead them to success in the MLS and in the Leagues Cup.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for Inter Miami in the second half of the year: