The United States will receive one of the greatest soccer players of all time this summer. Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami for the second half of the 2023 MLS season, and Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have both surrendered to the Argentinian forward after the announcement.

Major League Soccer is known for signing elite players like David Beckham, Didier Drogba, Lorenzo Insigne, Gareth Bale, among others. Now, Lionel Messi’s name joins them as he will be playing for Inter Miami this year.

Messi’s arrival has surprised everyone, including players from other sports. Yesterday, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill challenged the Argentinian to see who’s the best number 10 in town, and now Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have also sent him warm welcome messages.

Jimmy Butler and Kyler Lowry talk about Lionel Messi’s arrival to Inter Miami

After several weeks of rumors, Lionel Messi has finally decided where he will play this year. Inter Miami convinced the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion to join their cause in a blockbuster move for soccer world.

This announcement has garnered a lot of attention, with celebrities and players from other sports discussing Lionel Messi’s arrival. Now, on the eve of Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Miami Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry openly discussed the impact that the striker will have when he joins the MLS club.

“He’s one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I’m so excited for the city of Miami to be able to have a player of that caliber here. Now that he’s here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I’m glad he’s here. “Will I reach out? Probably not. I know he has probably got a ton of stuff going on anyway. He is coming over here to do something special for this city. I’m happy that he is here, though. I really am. I know we will link whenever he is here.” Jimmy Butler said Thursday on press conference.

As for Kyle Lowry, the former Toronto Raptors player also had some kind words to say about the Argentinian forward. Having supported Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he is glad to see the striker joining the MLS this summer.