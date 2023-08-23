Pachuca and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. The home team wants to win to lengthen their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 LIGA MX Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul online free in the US on Fubo]

Pachuca are enjoying a good streak with a couple of draws against Pumas UNAM 1-1 and against Queretaro 1-1, the good news is that so far their record in the tournament is good with three draws and one loss, but they still haven’t they win a single game.

Cruz Azul finally put an end to a losing streak that they have been carrying on their backs since the first week of the season, they broke that sentence with a recent draw against Santos Laguna 2-2 at home.

When will Pachuca vs Cruz Azul be played?

Pachuca and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura on Wednesday, August 23 at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. The visitors want to maintain their recent result, but the home team also wants to win.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura, Pachuca and Cruz Azul at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto on Wednesday, August 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports in Mexico.