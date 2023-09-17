Watch Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has the leaders looking to stay in the first place. This matchup is going to see Pumas UNAM facing Atletico San Luis at Estadio Olimpico de Universitario. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis online free in the US on Fubo]

Pumas UNAM are barely holding a playoff spot thus far as they remain tied on the last position available, but their play must improve considering how close the race is. They should evolve because they have two victories in seven matchups. However, in the postseason

Atletico San Luis are the unexpected presence in the league in this start of the season, keeping the highest slot with an impressive set of performances. Their current form is shaped by five consecutive victories.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis be played?

Pumas UNAM will be defying Atletico San Luis on Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Sunday, September 17. The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico de Universitario.

Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis in the US

The game between Pumas UNAM and Atletico San Luis on Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMas, ViX and Univision NOW are the other options.