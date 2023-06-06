Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy will face each other for the 2023 US Open Cup quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is one of the most interesting games that the US Open Cup quarterfinals will have, since two teams from the MLS, the most important soccer league in the United States, face each other. But also, this game has an extra seasoning, since for both teams this cup may be the only goal of the season.

The Los Angeles Galaxy are having a forgettable performance and now occupy the last place in the Western Conference and are the team with the fewest points in the entire MLS. Real Salt Lake are in playoff position for the postseason, but they have a lot of teams following close behind, so for both of them the US Open may be the only plausible goal.

When will Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup quarterfinal between Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy at the American First Field, Sandy, Utah will take place this Wednesday, June 7 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup quarterfinal between Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy can be watched in the United States on: Bleacher Report App.