Santos Laguna and Chivas face of in what will be the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

One could describe it as a clash between two ends of the spectrum. On one side, stand the present frontrunners of the Apertura 2023, Chivas Guadalajara. In the previous Matchday, they secured a 1-1 draw against FC Juarez, amassing a total of 13 points and steadfastly holding onto the top spot. Undoubtedly, relinquishing this position is not in their plans.

Their adversaries will be Santos Laguna, who are currently in the 12th position with 5 points. The silver lining is their close proximity to the playoff zone for the quarterfinals. However, in order to reach that threshold, they must accumulate more points.

When will Santos Laguna vs Chivas be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Santos Laguna and Chivas will be played this Saturday, August 26 at 11:05 PM (ET).

Santos Laguna vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Chivas

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Santos Laguna and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, ViX.