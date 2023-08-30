The quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana present a fantastic matchup. This rematch is going to have LDU Quito facing Sao Paulo at Morumbi. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito online free in the US on Fubo]

Sao Paulo finished the groups round as an unstoppable force, something they couldn’t replicate in the match played on the road a week ago. Despite losing the opening matchup against this team, the goal scored with 10 minutes to go placed them in a much better position.

LDU Quito were one of the best teams in the group stage, which they have also demonstrated in the first leg of this series against the Brazilian club. They were able to get a 2-1 home victory, but they must play their best to defend their advantage in the aggregated result.

When will Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito be played?

LDU Quito will be defying Sao Paulo in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana this Thursday, August 31. The game will be played at Morumbi.

Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Sao Paulo vs LDU Quito in the US

The game between Sao Paulo and LDU Quito in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT are the other options.