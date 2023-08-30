Nashville SC are the first MLS team that figured out how to stop Lionel Messi. Shortly after losing in the Leagues Cup final, Gary Smith’s men managed to hold Inter Miami to a goalless draw in Fort Lauderdale.

Unlike in his previous matches, Leo struggled to get things going on the field, failing to connect with his teammates despite many attempts to create danger in the opposition’s box.

In the end, Nashville got what it wanted and claimed a point from its trip to South Florida. With this result, Messi and company still have plenty of work to do to try and make the playoffs.

Are Inter Miami eliminated from the 2023 MLS playoffs?

Inter Miami can still qualify for the 2023 MLS playoffs, as they have 10 games left in the regular season.

Messi’s team is 14th in the Eastern Conference standings with just 22 points in 24 games. Therefore, the Herons need to string a lot of wins together to make the postseason.

How many goals does Lionel Messi have with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 10 games with Inter Miami.