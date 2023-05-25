River Plate are at risk of being eliminated from the 2023 Copa Libertadores when they visit Sporting Cristal at famous Estadio Nacional in Lima. Read here to find out all the details such as date, kickoff time and how to watch or live stream this important game in the US.

Sporting Cristal will try to pull one of the biggest upsets in recent years at home against a historic powerhouse. So far in the tournament, they only have three points after three matches and this is their last chance to stay alive. Last April, they lost 4-2 with River in Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, River Plate have been dominating the league in Argentina, but Copa Libertadores is a totally different story. Three weeks ago, Fluminense smashed them 5-1 at Maracana and now they’re on the verge of elimination. River are tied at points (3) with Sporting Cristal and The Strongest fighting for second place in Group D.

When will Sporting Cristal vs River Plate be played?

River Plate will face Sporting Cristal today, May 25 at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru. This will be the last game on the road for River during the group stage of Copa Libertadores.

Sporting Cristal vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs River Plate in the US

This crucial match of the 2023 Copa Libertadores between Sporting Cristal and River Plate will be broadcast on Sling TV in the United States. Currently, Fluminense lead the group (9 points) followed by the rest of the teams with 3: The Strongest, Sporting Cristal and River Plate. There are three matches remaining.