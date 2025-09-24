Where to watch Palmeiras vs River Plate in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras will face off against River Plate in the second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

The first leg lived up to its billing as a tight battle, with Palmeiras dominating the opening half before River Plate clawed back in the second, ultimately falling 2-1—a result that looked far more respectable after their early struggles.

Heading into the second leg in São Paulo, Palmeiras hold the edge and will be favored to punch their ticket to the next round, but they’ll need to stay sharp, as River Plate remain dangerous and just one goal away from flipping the script.

When will the Palmeiras vs River Plate match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, September 24, with Palmeiras playing against River Plate in the second leg of the quarterfinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Palmeiras vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs River Plate in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Palmeiras and River Plate will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.