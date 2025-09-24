Trending topics:
Copa Libertadores

Where to watch Palmeiras vs River Plate in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras take on River Plate in the second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

By Leonardo Herrera

Maximiliano Salas of River Plate and Gustavo Gomez of Palmeiras
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesMaximiliano Salas of River Plate and Gustavo Gomez of Palmeiras

Palmeiras will face off against River Plate in the second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

[Watch Palmeiras vs River Plate live in the USA on Fubo]

The first leg lived up to its billing as a tight battle, with Palmeiras dominating the opening half before River Plate clawed back in the second, ultimately falling 2-1—a result that looked far more respectable after their early struggles.

Heading into the second leg in São Paulo, Palmeiras hold the edge and will be favored to punch their ticket to the next round, but they’ll need to stay sharp, as River Plate remain dangerous and just one goal away from flipping the script.

Advertisement

When will the Palmeiras vs River Plate match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, September 24, with Palmeiras playing against River Plate in the second leg of the quarterfinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

José Lopez of Palmeiras is challenged by Juan Portillo of River Plate – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

José Lopez of Palmeiras is challenged by Juan Portillo of River Plate – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Advertisement

Palmeiras vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs River Plate in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Palmeiras and River Plate will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Chivas vs Necaxa live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Necaxa live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Where to watch Levante vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Levante vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Where to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga
Soccer

Where to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

McDavid reportedly losing interest in re-signing before start of Oilers season
NHL

McDavid reportedly losing interest in re-signing before start of Oilers season

Better Collective Logo