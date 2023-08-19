St. Louis City will receive Austin FC in what will be the Matchday 27 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch St. Louis City vs Austin FC online free in the US on Fubo]

St. Louis City SC is one of the teams battling for supremacy in the Western Conference standings. Currently, they stand as the leaders with 41 points, a margin of 4 ahead of their closest pursuers, Los Angeles FC. Naturally, they are determined to maintain their position at the top.

Their opponents will be Austin FC, a team that has displayed inconsistency throughout the tournament. However, in the recent Matchdays, they have managed to secure favorable outcomes, propelling them to the 6th position. Presently, they are in contention for a postseason spot, but acquiring the full 3 points is crucial for them to secure their standing.

When will St. Louis City vs Austin FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 27 of the 2023 MLS between St. Louis City and Austin FC will be played this Sunday, August 20 at 9:30 PM (ET).

St. Louis City vs Austin FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch St. Louis City vs Austin FC

This 2023 MLS game between St. Louis City and Austin FC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, MLS Pass on Apple TV, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.