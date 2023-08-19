Toronto FC will receive CF Montreal in what will be the Matchday 27 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada

This is undeniably one of the most intriguing matchups of Matchday 27. Even though two of the tournament’s top teams are absent, the clash between the two Canadian teams creates a captivating Canada derby. On one side, it will be Montreal, who are vying for the 8th and 9th positions in the Eastern Conference.

They trail DC United by just 1 point and Chicago Fire by 3 points. Meanwhile, Toronto FC, holding 19 points, stands as one of the weakest performers in the tournament. They are aiming to secure points that will help them distance themselves from the lower end of the standings.

When will Toronto FC vs CF Montreal be played?

The game for the Matchday 27 of the 2023 MLS between Toronto FC and CF Montreal will be played this Sunday, August 20 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Toronto FC vs CF Montreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch CF Toronto FC vs CF Montreal

This 2023 MLS game between Toronto FC and CF Montreal will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV.