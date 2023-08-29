Watch Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Tigres UANL will host Santos Laguna in what will be the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match promises to be one of the most intriguing duels of Matchday 7, featuring Tigres UANL on one side, currently occupying the final qualification spot for the quarterfinals, and naturally, they are keen to maintain this favorable position.

On the opposing side, we have Santos Laguna, who also have 8 points, hence amplifying the significance of this game. They currently hold the 7th position based on goal difference, but a victory would enable them to overtake Tigres and secure a spot among the top 6 teams.

When will Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna will be played this Wednesday, August 30 at 11:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna will be broadcast on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA.