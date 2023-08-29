Toluca and Monterrey face off in what will be the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Two teams are contending for qualification positions in the quarterfinals. The gap between ranks 4 to 13 is a mere 3 points, underlining that in the early stages of the Apertura tournament, every win or loss can result in significant progress or setback.

Toluca, with their current tally of 6 points, finds themselves outside the battle for the postseason, highlighting their need for the upcoming 3 points. Monterrey, securing 7 points, holds the 8th position which guarantees them a place in the playoffs leading to the quarterfinals, although their ambitions undoubtedly extend beyond this achievement.

When will Toluca vs Monterrey be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between FC Juarez and Pumas UNAM will be played this Wednesday, August 30 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Toluca vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Toluca and Monterrey does not have a TV transmission for the United States yet. In Mexico it can be seen in: TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, Canal 5 Televisa.