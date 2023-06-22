Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Trinidad and Tobago will face Saint Kitts and Nevis at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group A Matchday 1 soccer match in the US.

[Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 15th overall meeting. No surprises here as Trinidad and Tobago are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far. Saint Kitts and Nevis have two wins to this day, and no matches ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on June 8, 2021, when Trinidad and Tobago won 2-0 in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the Gold Cup.

When will Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A Matchday 1 game between Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis will be played on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

The match to be played between Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus.