Corinthians will visit Universitario in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

In a surprising turn of events, the first leg match between Corinthians and Universitario proved to be much closer than anticipated. Despite Corinthians‘ struggles and their precarious position in the Brasileirao, they were still expected to secure a comfortable home victory. However, the final result was a hard-fought 1-0 win for them, highlighting the immense challenges they faced.

Universitario now recognize this as an opportunity to strike back against the Brazilian team. With the chance to decide the series on their home and a first leg result that is far from insurmountable, Universitario hold a realistic chance of turning the tables in their favor. It will undoubtedly be an intense second leg game.

When will Universitario vs Corinthians be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between Universitario and Corinthians will be played this Tuesday, July 18 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Universitario vs Corinthians: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Universitario vs Corinthians in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between Universitario and Corinthians will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.