Estudiantes (LP) will play against Barcelona SC in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs Barcelona SC free in the US on Fubo]

The round of 32 in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana presents an exciting matchup between two teams vying for a spot in the final stages. Barcelona SC enter the contest with an advantage, having secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the first leg. While a draw would suffice for them, they face a formidable opponent in Estudiantes (LP), particularly when playing on their home.

The team from La Plata remains unbeaten in this tournament playing at home. They won two games (against Tacuary and Oriente Petrolero) and drew one (against Bragantino). As a result, the upcoming match promises to be of great interest, featuring two teams who have shown the potential to be true contenders.

When will Estudiantes (LP) vs Barcelona SC be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between Estudiantes (LP) and Barcelona SC will be played this Tuesday, July 18 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Estudiantes (LP) vs Barcelona SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Estudiantes (LP) vs Barcelona SC in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between Estudiantes (LP) and Barcelona SC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.