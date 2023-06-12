USMNT will play against Mexico in what will be the semifinals of the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League Group A. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch USMNT vs Mexico online free in the US on Fubo]

It is undoubtedly the most interesting game that this Concacaf Nations League will have. Many assure that this is even an anticipated final, and rightfully so, as the two main contenders to win this tournament will be facing off. These are the strongest teams of Concacaf: Mexico and the USA.

Regarding the Mexican team, they have faced significant scrutiny following their performance in the last World Cup. However, they are confident in their ability to embark on a new and more successful project. The Americans fared slightly better in Qatar, although currently their level of play is not sufficient to aspire to significant achievements.

When will USMNT vs Mexico be played?

The game for the semifinals of the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League Group A between USMNT and Mexico at the Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada will be played this Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 PM (ET).

USMNT vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico

This semifinal game of the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League Group A between USMNT and Mexico will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA.