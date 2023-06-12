Panama and Canada will face each other in what will be the semifinals of the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League Group A. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It’s the beginning of the semifinals for one of the teams that will undoubtedly be a contender to fight for first place. Canada has experienced significant growth in recent years, which was reflected in their return to the World Cup. Although they failed to advance to the round of 16, they left a good impression.

Now they will seek to continue their growth, and for this, there is nothing better than reaching the Nations League finals. However, they will not have an easy game as their opponents will be Panama, another team that has made significant strides in recent years and aims to solidify that growth in an important tournament like this.

When will Panama vs Canada be played?

The game for the semifinals of the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League Group A between Panama and Canada at the Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada will be played this Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Panama vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Panama vs Canada

This semifinal game of the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League Group A between Panama and Canada will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: CBS Sports Network, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA.