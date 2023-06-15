USMNT vs Mexico: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Concacaf Nations League in your country

The second semifinal of the 2023 Concacaf Nations League will have a rematch from last edition’s final. It’s going to have the USMNT challenging Mexico at Allegiant Stadium. Know more about how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch USMNT vs Mexico online free in the US on Fubo]

The USMNT are the defending champions of the competition following a 3-2 win over their next opponent two years ago. They reached this round winning their group easily with 10 points in four matchdays. Their rivals were Grenada and El Salvador.

Mexico continue their new era under head coach Diego Cocca with a great opportunity. They struggled a bit more in the previous stage getting only eight points. The teams they had to play were Suriname and Jamaica, but this game should present better matchups for the fans.

USMNT vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time

USMNT will meet Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, June 15.

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM (ET)

Jamaica: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 AM (June 16)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 AM (June 16)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (June 16)

Sweden: 4:00 AM (June 16)

UK: 3:00 AM (June 16)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico in your country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App, Facebook LiveJamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

Mexico: VIX+, Canal 5 Televisa, Star+, Azteca 7, ViX, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Mexico, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

UK: Viaplay Sports 2

United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com