West Ham and Manchester City will face each other for Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in Canada. Remember that you can enjoy this game through FuboTV Canada (free trial).

It will be the first game of the last champions of the Premier League, and the second official of the season since the previous week they played against Liverpool for the Community Shield. In that game, Guardiola's team showed some weaknesses and were overtaken by the “Reds”. Now they will look to put that game behind them and start in the best way.

West Ham finished last season in 7th place in the standings, thereby qualifying for the Conference League playoff round. However, the best of this team was seen in the Europa League, where they reached the semifinals losing to Eintrach Frankfurt, who would later be champions. West Ham showed last season that they can fight for important things.

West Ham vs Manchester City: Kick-off time

This Matchday 1 game of the 2022/2023 Premier League between West Ham and Manchester City will be played at the London Stadium on Sunday, August 7 at 1:00 PM (NDT).

West Ham vs Manchester City: Time by State in Canada

NDT: 1:00 PM

ADT: 12:30 PM

EDT: 11:30 AM

CDT: 10:30 AM

MDT: 9:30 AM

PDT: 8:30 AM

TV channel in Canada to watch West Ham vs Manchester City

You can see this Matchday 1 game of the 2022/2023 Premier League between West Ham and Manchester City the United States on FuboTV Canada (free trial).

