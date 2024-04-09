With Lionel Messi expected to return to the starting lineup, Inter Miami will visit Monterrey in Mexico on Wednesday, April 10, in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

What do Messi, Inter Miami need vs Monterrey to advance in the Concacaf Champions Cup?

Lionel Messi is back just in time for Inter Miami ahead of the trip to Monterrey for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. On Wednesday, April 10, these teams will battle it out for a place in the final four.

The Herons will take the field at Estadio BBVA aiming to turn things around, since Rayados lead 2-1 on aggregate thanks to a come-from-behind win in the first leg in Fort Lauderdale.

Messi, who came off the bench in Miami’s 2-2 draw against Colorado on Saturday, is expected to make his first start since March 13th, when he picked up a hamstring injury. This is great news for Gerardo Martino, who needs his side to have a great performance in order to advance.

How many goals do Inter Miami need vs Monterrey?

Since the Concacaf Champions Cup has the away goal rule, Inter Miami need to score at least two goals to make the semifinals. That’s because a 2-2 draw on aggregate would favor Monterrey, who scored twice at Chase Stadium.

A 1-0 win won’t be enough, but any other victory will be useful for the Herons. While a 2-1 win from the MLS side would force the extra time, a victory with more goals by Miami (regardless of the margin with Monterrey) would favor the visitors due to the away goal rule. If Inter win 3-2, for instance, they would qualify for the semifinals.

Concachampions tiebreak rules: What happens if Inter Miami and Monterrey finish level?

While any Monterrey victory or a draw would knock Inter Miami out, the only chance the game could go to overtime in Mexico is if Messi and company win 2-1 at Estadio BBVA.

In that case, the aggregate score would be tied at 3-3 with both teams having scored the same number of away goals. Therefore, the game would go to extra time (two periods of 15 minutes each).

If the aggregate score remains level after 120′, the winner will be decided on penalties. Tigres UANL and Columbus Crew will face off tonight (April 9) to decide who will play Monterrey or Miami in the semis.