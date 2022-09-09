There is speculation that Todd Boehly's firing of Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager would have repercussions for Romelu Lukaku. Here, find out what Graham Potter's arrival might mean for the Belgian striker.

Just three months after completing their purchase of Chelsea, the club's new owners have already made a major change at the top, firing head coach Thomas Tuchel. On Tuesday, the Blues lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League, marking Tuchel's 100th and last game as head coach.

ESPN reports that Boehly and Tuchel's relationship deteriorated due to disagreements over the club's transfer strategy, and that ownership was also concerned about the team's poor start to the season.

Meanwhile, after a shocking interview with Sky Italia at the end of December in which Romelu Lukaku criticized the Chelsea manager and hinted that he wanted to return Inter, the German boss was not on good terms with the striker.

What will change between Lukaku and Chelsea after Tuchel's sacking?

When the Blegian striker said in December that he was dissatisfied at Chelsea and wanted to rejoin his previous club Inter, the news caused quite a stir. However, following Tuchel's departure, the 29-year-old may be able to return to London at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.

Lukaku had completed a loan contract with Serie A powerhouse Inter, only one year after departing in a €113m transfer to play for Chelsea. The Nerazzuri director Giuseppe Marotta, however, has said that negotiations with the Italian side will take place after the conclusion of the season since Graham Potter may want the player to come back to the club.

"It's fresh news. I don't know what the effects of the change of coach will be [for Lukaku's future]. We want to get the best performance out of Lukaku, and then at the end of the season we will sit down and talk about him with Chelsea.