What happens if Al Hilal win, tie or lose vs Al Fayha today in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Matchday 34?

Matchday 34 in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League brings a decisive clash as Al Hilal host Al Fayha, with every possible result carrying major implications for the final stretch of the season and the table’s last movements.

A win for Al Hilal against Al Fayha on Matchday 34 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League would come at a decisive stage of the season, where every point directly shapes final standings in a 34-game format that rewards consistency.

The competition uses the traditional 3-point system for a win and 1 point for a draw, so matches in the closing stages can significantly influence final standings, qualification places and how the overall season is assessed.

At this stage of the competition, teams like Al Hilal enter matches knowing that even small margins can influence end-of-season outcomes, whether in the title race, qualification scenarios or the distribution of Saudi Pro League prize money.

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What happens if Al Hilal beat Al Fayha today?

Al Hilal need to win today to keep their title aspirations alive. If Al Nassr don’t beat Namac today, a victory will see Al Hilal clinch the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title.

Al Hilal FC Players group photo before the Saudi Pro League (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

With a win today, Al Hilal will reach 84 points. Al Nassr have 83, but even if they finished tied on points, the tiebreaker favors Al Hilal due to their head-to-head record against Cristiano Ronaldo and company. Before their recent 1-1 draw that prevented Al Nassr from securing the title, Al Hilal beat Al Nassr in January.

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Therefore, an Al Hilal win paired with an Al Nassr tie or loss would clinch the title for Karim Benzema’s team. But if Al Hilal win and Al Nassr also claim three points, Ronaldo’s side would lift the Saudi Pro League trophy.

What happens if Al Hilal and Al Fayha tie today?

If Al Hilal and Al Fayha draw, Al Nassr will win the Saudi Pro League regardless of their own result against Damac. A tie would see Al Hilal finish with 82 points, meaning they could no longer reach the team led by Ronaldo.

What happens if Al Hilal lose to Al Fayha today?

A loss to Al Fayha will also hand the Saudi Pro League title to Al Nassr, as Al Hilal would finish the campaign with 81 points. It would be the first league defeat of the 2025-26 season for Benzema and company.

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Saudi Pro League top table ahead of Al Hilal vs. Al Fayha