What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in Liga MX 2026 Clausura final first leg?

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM meet in a crucial Liga MX Clausura first leg where every possible result could reshape the pressure, momentum and outlook ahead of the decisive second match.

The Liga MX Clausura 2026 final gets underway tonight with Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM meeting in a massive first leg that could shape the entire title race before the series shifts to Ciudad Universitaria.

Cruz Azul enter the opener riding strong postseason momentum after eliminating Atlas and Chivas, while Pumas arrive as the tournament’s top seed after surviving dramatic playoff battles against America and Pachuca.

Joel Huiqui‘s team is chasing its 10th Liga MX title and another chance to celebrate a championship in front of supporters after its pandemic-era triumph in 2021, while Efrain Juarez‘s side is trying to end a 15-year league title drought.

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What happens if Cruz Azul beat Pumas UNAM today?

If Cruz Azul win the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final, they would take a crucial aggregate lead into the second leg and place all the pressure on Pumas ahead of the return match at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Players of Cruz Azul pose for a team photo during the Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MX (Source: Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images)

Because Liga MX finals are decided over two legs, winning the opener would not immediately secure the title, but it would significantly improve Cruz Azul’s chances of lifting the trophy. The team would then only need a draw in the second leg to become champions.

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Even a one-goal victory could prove massive. Unlike earlier playoff rounds, the Liga MX final does not use regular-season seeding or away goals as tiebreakers. If the aggregate score is tied after both matches, the series goes to extra time and potentially penalties.

What happens if Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM tie today?

If the first leg ends in a draw, the Liga MX Clausura final would remain completely open heading into the decisive second match. Neither side would gain an aggregate advantage, meaning the title would effectively come down to the return leg at Pumas’ home stadium.

A tied result would likely be viewed more positively by Pumas because they host the second leg and finished higher in the regular-season standings. However, unlike the quarterfinals and semifinals, seeding does not break ties in the final.

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That means a draw in the first leg would simply leave the aggregate score level. If the teams also finish tied after the second leg, the final would proceed to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout to decide the champion.

What happens if Cruz Azul lose to Pumas UNAM today?

If Cruz Azul lose the first leg, they would head into the second match trailing on aggregate and facing enormous pressure to respond away from home. Pumas would then control the series and move one step closer to winning their first Liga MX title since 2011.

A defeat would force Cruz Azul to chase the result in the return leg at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, one of the most difficult environments in Mexican soccer. Since there are no away-goal advantages in the final, they would simply need to overturn the aggregate deficit by scoring more total goals.

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For Pumas, a first-leg victory would strengthen the belief created by their impressive Clausura campaign, which saw them finish atop the regular-season table with 36 points. Still, the series would remain alive.