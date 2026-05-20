How many times has Unai Emery won the UEFA Europa League title?

Few managers have built a European résumé like Unai Emery, whose success in the UEFA Europa League has turned him into one of the competition’s most iconic figures.

Unai Emery has won the Europa League title four times, more than any other manager in the competition’s history. UEFA officially recognizes him as the tournament’s most successful manager ever.

The Spanish coach built his legendary reputation in Europe through an extraordinary run with Sevilla before adding another continental crown years later with Villarreal. His relationship with the league has become almost mythical.

Now managing Aston Villa, he arrives at yet another Europa League final with the chance to extend his own record even further. UEFA highlighted this week that the Villa’s boss is preparing for his sixth Europa League final as a manager.

Advertisement

Which teams did Unai Emery win the Europa League with?

Unai Emery has won the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla and Villarreal. The Spanish coach first built his legacy with Sevilla FC before later guiding Villarreal CF to the biggest European title in club history.

Head Coach Unai Emery of Sevilla celebrates with the Europa league trophy in 2014 (Source: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Emery’s dominance with Sevilla became one of the defining eras of the modern Europa League. Between 2014 and 2016, the club won three consecutive titles under his leadership, a feat no manager had previously achieved in the competition’s modern format.

Advertisement

He later returned to the top of the tournament with Villarreal in 2021, defeating Manchester United in a legendary penalty shootout final. That victory gave him his fourth Europa League title overall and officially established him as the competition’s most successful manager.

When did Unai Emery win each Europa League title?

2014 — Sevilla defeated Benfica

2015 — Sevilla defeated Dnipro

2016 — Sevilla defeated Liverpool

2021 — Villarreal defeated Manchester United

The 2016 victory against Liverpool remains especially memorable because Sevilla came from behind to win 3-1 and complete an unprecedented Europa League three-peat. The 2021 final became one of the most dramatic in European history.

Advertisement

Villarreal defeated Manchester United 11-10 in penalties after every outfield player converted their spot kick before goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scored and then made the decisive save.

Has any manager won more Europa League titles than Unai Emery?

No manager has won more Europa League titles than Unai Emery. With four Europa League trophies, he holds the all-time managerial record in the competition.

Before his rise, legendary coaches such as Giovanni Trapattoni were considered the gold standard in the UEFA Cup and Europa League era. Trapattoni won the competition three times, but Emery surpassed that mark through his success.

Advertisement

How many Europa League finals has Unai Emery coached in?

Unai Emery has coached in six Europa League finals, including the 2026 final with Aston Villa. UEFA confirmed ahead of the Freiburg matchup that the Spanish manager is preparing for his sixth Europa League final appearance as a coach.

His Europa League finals are:

2014 — Sevilla vs Benfica

2015 — Sevilla vs Dnipro

2016 — Sevilla vs Liverpool

2019 — Arsenal vs Chelsea

2021 — Villarreal vs Manchester United

2026 — Aston Villa vs Freiburg

Very few managers in European history have reached six finals in the same continental competition. His repeated success in knockout soccer has made him synonymous with the Europa League itself.

Advertisement

What is Unai Emery’s record in Europa League finals?

Unai Emery has a 4-1 record in Europa League finals entering the 2026 final with Aston Villa. The only Europa League final he lost came in 2019 while managing Arsenal against Chelsea.

Unai Emery kisses the UEFA Europa League Trophy in 2021 (Source: Michael Sohn – Pool/Getty Images)

His four victories came with Sevilla and Villarreal, giving him the best finals record of any modern Europa League manager. His ability to prepare teams for high-pressure knockout matches has become one of his defining characteristics.

Advertisement

The 2019 defeat against Chelsea remains the lone blemish on an otherwise extraordinary European résumé. Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, denying Emery a fourth consecutive Europa League final victory.

Why is Unai Emery called “Mr. Europa”?

Unai Emery is called “Mr. Europa” because of his unmatched success in the UEFA Europa League. The nickname emerged after his dominant run with Sevilla and has followed him throughout his managerial career.

Between 2014 and 2016, he transformed Sevilla into the defining club of the competition, winning consecutive Europa League titles. Later, he added another trophy with Villarreal and guided Aston Villa to the 2026 final.

Advertisement

The nickname has become so widespread that fans across social media frequently joke that the tournament should be renamed after him. One viral thread ahead of the 2026 final featured fans calling the competition the “Unai Emery League”.

Even so, Emery himself has repeatedly rejected the “king of the Europa League” label, insisting that every final is a completely different challenge.

Did Unai Emery ever win the UEFA Champions League?

No, Unai Emery has never won the UEFA Champions League as a manager. Despite his Europa League dominance, Europe’s biggest club trophy has remained out of reach throughout his coaching career.

Advertisement

He came closest during his time with Villarreal in 2022, when the Spanish club reached the Champions League semifinals after eliminating Juventus and Bayern Munich. Villarreal were eventually knocked out by Liverpool.

His spell with PSG also carried enormous Champions League expectations because of the club’s superstar roster. However, PSG suffered painful knockout exits during his tenure, including the famous collapse against Barcelona in 2017.

What was Unai Emery’s most famous Europa League victory?

Unai Emery’s most famous Europa League victory is widely considered Villarreal’s 2021 triumph over Manchester United. The final instantly became one of the most memorable matches in modern soccer because of its penalty shootout.

Advertisement

Unai Emery celebrates victory during the UEFA Europa League Final match (Source: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

After a 1-1 draw, the match went to penalties, where all 20 outfield players converted their attempts before Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scored and then saved David de Gea’s shot to secure an 11-10 victory.

That title delivered Villarreal’s first major European trophy and gave Emery his record-breaking fourth Europa League crown. The victory also cemented his reputation as the greatest manager in the history of the competition.

Advertisement

How has Unai Emery performed with Aston Villa in Europe?

Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa into one of Europe’s biggest surprise stories since taking charge of the club in 2022. Under Emery, the club returned to continental relevance and reached their first major European final since 1982.

When he arrived at Villa Park, Aston Villa were struggling near the bottom of the Premier League table. UEFA highlighted this week that the club sat 17th in England when he took over in November 2022.

Since then, he has completely changed the trajectory of the club. Aston Villa qualified for European competitions again, reached the Conference League semifinals in 2024 and advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals in 2025.

Advertisement

Villa’s run to the 2026 Europa League final included victories over Lille, Bologna and Nottingham Forest, further strengthening the coach’s reputation as one of soccer’s elite knockout managers.