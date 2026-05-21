Al Nassr vs Damac: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Saudi Pro League match on May 21, 2026

Al Nassr receive Damac at the Alawwal Park in the Matchday 34 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's team is aiming for a victory to be crowned champion. Find here how to catch all action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Al Nassr vs Damac Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time 2:00 PM (ET) / 11:00 AM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes Live Stream FOX One, Fubo

How to watch Al Nassr vs Damac in the USA

Fans looking to catch this highly anticipated matchup will have several viewing options available through both traditional television and streaming platforms.

Viewers who prefer cable can tune in on Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes, while streaming access will be offered through Fubo and FOX One, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action live.

Advertisement

Can I watch Al Nassr vs Damac for free?

Supporters can watch this matchup, along with every other major game in the competition, live on Fubo. The streaming platform also provides a 5-day free trial.

This gives fans a great chance to catch every decisive moment and stay fully connected to all the excitement surrounding the league’s title race. Follow our liveblog of Al Nassr vs Damac for minute-by-minute updates!

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything will be on the line when Al Nassr and Damac FC meet in a massive Matchday showdown with implications at both ends of the Saudi Pro League table. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who suffered a double blow the day of the AFC Champions League 2 loss to Gamba Osaka, Al Nassr enter the finale in complete control of the title race, sitting on 83 points and holding a two-point edge over Al Hilal.

Advertisement

A draw could still be enough to secure the championship depending on Al Hilal’s result, but Al Nassr will be aiming to remove all doubt with a victory on their own turf. A win, tie or loss could have different implications for Al Nassr, as if they fail to win, they will be looking at Al Hilal’s game against Al Fayha.

Damac, meanwhile, arrive fighting for survival with 29 points, knowing a loss could open the door for Al-Riyadh SC to leapfrog them in the relegation battle. With a league title and top-flight status both hanging in the balance, this matchup has all the ingredients of a dramatic finish to the season.

Valentin Vada of Damac FC – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Advertisement

Al Nassr vs Damac: Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr (4-4-2): Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Al-Amri, Martinez; Coman, Al-Najei, Al-Hassan, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo.

Damac (4-3-3): Kerwin; Hawsawi, Harkass, Bedrane, Al-Obaid; Sylla, Abdullah, Vada; Meite, Arielson, Okita.

What time is the Al Nassr vs Damac match?

The match kicks off today, May 21, at 2:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 2:00 PM

Central Time: 1:00 PM

Mountain Time: 12:00 PM

Pacific Time: 11:00 AM