Aaron Rodgers confirms 2026 will be his last NFL season, retiring younger than Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers is preparing for the final chapter of his legendary NFL career. The veteran quarterback will play the 2026 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has now confirmed that he will retire at the conclusion of this upcoming campaign.

Aaron Rodgers has confirmed his retirement decision. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will play his final NFL season in 2026, walking away from football at 43 years old—two years younger than Tom Brady did.

A few days ago, Aaron Rodgers reached an agreement to return to the Steelers for the 2026 season. After a long wait, the quarterback decided to make one final run and chase his second Super Bowl title in Pittsburgh.

However, there is no chance of a return in 2027. “Yes, this is it,” the quarterback answered when asked if 2026 would be his last year in the NFL, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. He also admitted the arrival of Mike McCarthy was key for his return.

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Aaron Rodgers will retire at a younger age than Tom Brady

In recent years, comparisons between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have been one of the most common debates among football fans. While their trophy cabinets are vastly different, both quarterbacks have brought massive changes to the league since their arrival.

.@AaronRodgers12 did this in one quarter a decade ago today 🔥 (Oct. 16, 2011) pic.twitter.com/2u9rDxlLkn — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) October 16, 2021

In 2023, Tom Brady announced his retirement from football at 45 years old. If Aaron Rodgers lives up to his word and retires after the 2026 season, he will be 43 years old at the time, retiring two years younger than Brady.

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Rodgers’ accolades are impressive. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, four-time NFL MVP, and a Super Bowl XLV champion, a game in which he was also recognized as the Most Valuable Player. For many, he is an undeniable first-ballot Hall of Famer when the time comes

The future of the Steelers is intriguing

According to reports, the Steelers have already designed a succession plan at quarterback for when Rodgers retires. The club has struggled to find stability at the position since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, mostly relying on veteran signal-callers to lead the offense.

If the 2027 NFL Draft class presents an attractive target for the franchise, the Steelers may be interested in trading up as much as possible to secure an elite quarterback prospect, hoping to find the long-awaited successor to Big Ben.