NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides update after Trent Grisham exits with knee issue vs Blue Jays

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed a new injury concern on Wednesday after outfielder Trent Grisham exited the team’s 2-1 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays with left knee discomfort, while Jose Caballero’s promising injury update added a bit of good news on an otherwise concerning day for the club. Grisham appeared uncomfortable after sliding into second base on a double in the second inning before eventually leaving the game a few innings later.

After the loss, Boone admitted the situation immediately raised concern for the Yankees. “I don’t want to speculate too much. For him to come out of the game definitely raises your eyebrow,” Boone said, according to SNY. “We’ll see what we have and go from there.”

Grisham stayed in the game briefly before Spencer Jones replaced him defensively in the fifth inning. The veteran outfielder later explained that the discomfort did not improve after the play and that he preferred not to risk making the injury worse.

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Grisham to undergo imaging after awkward slide

According to Boone, the Yankees initially believed Grisham may have injured his calf before the discomfort was later identified near the side of his left knee. The team confirmed the outfielder will undergo imaging to determine the severity of the issue. “Just felt weird in my knee for a little bit,” Grisham said after the game. “It didn’t feel like something I should mess with.”

Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees heads to the dugout. Al Bello/Getty Images

The Yankees have already dealt with several injury concerns this season, including issues involving Gerrit Cole and Max Fried earlier in the year. Any extended absence for Grisham would create another challenge for the team’s outfield depth.

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Yankees continue waiting for offensive turnaround from Grisham

Grisham is coming off a career-best 34-home run season in 2025, but he has struggled offensively this year. Through 49 games, the veteran outfielder is batting .174 with six home runs.

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Even with the offensive struggles, Boone has continued to trust Grisham because of his defense and experience. The Yankees will now wait for the imaging results while hoping the injury is not serious as they continue their strong start to the season.